Fatal accident, Bloomfield Road at CA 152, east of Gilroy

One person was killed and others were injured in an accident at approximately 8:35pm Sunday, Sept. 22, involving a tractor trailer and at least two other vehicles on Bloomfield Road near Highway 152, about four miles east of Gilroy.

California Highway Patrol officers called the Santa Clara County coroner to the scene of the crash at 9:19pm, according to dispatch records.

Officers reported that some individuals were trapped in their vehicle in the wreck. The Highway Patrol reported that the big rig had a single trailer, and that all lanes of Bloomfield Road were blocked as the incident was being investigated. Shortly before 11pm CalTrans shut down Highway 152 to facilitate the investigation.

No further details or identifications were available early Monday.