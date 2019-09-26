At-risk juvenile missing from Gilroy home

Police are asking the public for help locating missing teen Emiliano Vargas, who was last seen Sept. 24 near Las Animas Avenue and Monterey Road in Gilroy.

Vargas, 16, is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, Gilroy Police reported in a press release. Vargas was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts.

Vargas made threats to harm himself before he went missing, and may be along the railroad tracks, police said. The press release said Vargas is “at risk.”

Anyone with information about Vargas’ whereabouts can call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0300.