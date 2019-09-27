Congratulations to the new youth executive board of San Martin 4-H Club. With this great youth team, our club will strive for a successful year. The executive board will keep the meetings running smoothly and plan fun events for our members to enjoy throughout the upcoming year. If you are interested in joining the San Martin 4-H Club, these young leaders will be happy to show you around.

So, what is 4-H? It is a youth program that teaches various life skills such as leadership, public speaking and citizenship. 4-H stands for Head, Heart, Hands and Health.

In 4-H, youth get hands-on experience with small animal projects like dogs, chickens or rabbits, and big animal projects such as sheep, swine, goats, cattle and horses. 4-H also has a variety of projects such as public speaking, archery, gardening, food preservation and more. In 4-H, you will meet new people in our community and make wonderful friends.

For more information on how to join the San Martin 4-H Club, come to our enrollment night at the San Martin Lions Club, 12415 Murphy Ave., San Martin. The meeting will be held 6:30pm Thursday, Oct. 3. You can also contact our community club leader Kurt Stutzman at (650) 279-6882.

If you do miss this upcoming meeting, San Martin 4-H club routinely meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7pm at the Lion’s Club.

Hope to see you in our 4-H club this year!

Camille Widman, San Martin 4-H