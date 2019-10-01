Update: GHS football players accused of sexual battery

Four members of the Gilroy High School football team are accused of sexual battery following an altercation with a fellow student on Sept. 26, according to Gilroy police.

“The altercation involved four students that assaulted a fellow student after school,” reads an Oct. 1 statement from the Gilroy Police Department. “The incident was investigated by the assigned School Resource Officer who worked closely with school officials.”

The statement goes on to note that the four students who allegedly committed the assault were issued juvenile citations for sexual battery. “There is no evidence at this time that this was a hate-motivated crime,” the police statement continued.

Police are not releasing the names of any of the students involved because they are juveniles.

The police reported the result of their investigation after rumors swirled around social media and on Gilroy High School’s Tenth Street campus Monday and Tuesday.

About 12:30pm Sept. 30, the Gilroy Unified School District issued a terse press release notifying the public that the district “is investigating an alleged incident involving the Gilroy High School football team.” District staff reported the incident to the police department last week.

“After school administration and district office staff were notified about the incident, appropriate and immediate actions were taken, including contacting the Gilroy Police Department,” the Gilroy Unified School District press release continued.

The district’s statement said the football team’s season “has not been canceled” without saying what prompted that assertion.

The school district’s press release added, “The Gilroy Unified School District is committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all students at all of the district’s campuses.”

Gilroy Police confirmed to news media later Monday that they were investigating an assault involving members of the Gilroy High football team, which had been reported by school officials. Police offered few details about the allegations and the investigation before reporting Oct. 1 that four students were cited on suspicion of sexual battery.

Earlier reports indicated that five Gilroy High football players sat out the team’s Sept. 27 game against Alvarez.

California Penal Code section 243.4 offers a lengthy definition of the different forms of prosecutable sexual battery. The penalty for an adult, if convicted of sexual battery, can range from one year in jail and a $2,000 fine, to four years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.