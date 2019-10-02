Miller Ave. repairs

Miller Avenue in Gilroy will be closed between Luchessa Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Oct. 13 to add new streets.

Crews are nearing completion of construction of 10th Street between Luchessa Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard. To finalize the tie-in of 10th Street to the existing Santa Teresa roundabout, crews will need to close Miller Avenue between Luchessa Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard. Southbound traffic on Miller Avenue and traffic on Santa Teresa Boulevard will be detoured to Thomas Road.

Luchessa Avenue and Christmas Hill Park will remain open. Upon completion of the tie-in, traffic will be shifted to the new 10th Street and Miller Avenue between Luchessa and Santa Teresa Boulevard will no longer be used.