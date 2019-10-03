BULLETIN: Gilroy football players quit, season is canceled

The Gilroy Unified School District issued this statement late this afternoon:

“The Gilroy High School and the Gilroy Unified School District administration are fully committed to the Gilroy High School varsity football program and completing the 2019 football season as scheduled. However, the District has learned that most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue.

“The investigation into allegations made against members of the Gilroy High School varsity football team last week is still in progress and updates will be posted on the District Office website. The Gilroy Police Department is continuing a concurrent investigation.

“The Gilroy Unified School District and Gilroy High School administration are committed to providing a safe environment for all students, and maintaining the privacy rights and confidentiality of the students involved in this investigation.”

The announcement came one day after Gilroy police announced that four members of the Gilroy High School football team have been accused of sexual battery following an altercation with a fellow student on Sept. 26.