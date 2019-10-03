Proposed sales tax

So we need to increase taxes to ensure that our fire and police protection are adequate for our great city? No one can argue that we need good fire and police protection, but why do we need more? We need more because our infrastructure needs expanding to take care of our growth!

The increased tax base from the growth should adequately cover infrastructure cost increases. Where, oh, where is the money going? City council members need to sharpen their pencils and stop using the police and fire card. And don’t revert to the ever-emotional education card!

Ken May