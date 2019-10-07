Man arrested with gun after shots fired

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with a gun in his car after someone reported shots had been fired in the Gilroy area Thursday night, according to authorities.

About 11pm Oct. 3, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies on the South County patrol responded to Whiskey Hill Lane in northwest Gilroy for reports of gunshots and a vehicle speeding out of the area, reads a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

A deputy spotted a vehicle leaving the area with an expired registration. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Antonio Talavera, 34, was a convicted felon on probation, authorities said. He also did not have a driver’s license.

The female passenger of the vehicle had two warrants for her arrest, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a handgun and ammunition inside, according to the Facebook post.

Talavera was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies. The passenger was cited and released.

“The quick response and thorough investigation by our deputies led to another great arrest. Outstanding work!” reads the sheriff’s Facebook post.