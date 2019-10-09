Home Depot volunteers help DeamPower

The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with nonprofit DreamPower Horses for Warriors of Gilroy to transform the local facility that provides therapy using horses.

More than 55 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force worked on the project on their day off.

DreamPower Horses for Warriors provides individual, couple, family and group equine-assisted activities and therapy services to more than 250 veterans and their families each year at no cost.

Volunteers from Team Depot and DreamPower Horses for Warriors worked side-by-side to build three shade structures, clean and paint three wooden meeting structures and improving the landscaping.

“These long-lasting and impactful projects will make the facility safer and more comfortable for the veterans and their families,” Home Depot said in a statement.

This project in Gilroy is part of The Home Depot Foundation’s ninth annual Celebration of Service season to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and aid communities affected by natural disasters. From mid-September to Veterans Day, members of Team Depot are pledging 100,000 hours of service and planning to activate more than 600 volunteer projects across the country.

This year, the Foundation is unveiling a new theme, Operation Surprise, that celebrates the selfless spirit of our veterans by surprising them with life-changing moments. The community is invited to visit HomeDepotFoundation.org to nominate a deserving veteran to receive a home repair grant for up to $25,000. The winner will be announced Veterans Day.

Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has transformed more than 45,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country.