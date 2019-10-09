More than books

The Gilroy Public Library, at 350 W 6th St., is more than just books and computers—it’s a community gathering place for learning, especially on Saturdays. Yoga for kids, plus musical fun with Rock, Rattle and Roll are regular Saturday morning events. During the week, every week, there are the Pajama Jamboree and Crafts, with books, sing ing and fun on Mondays; the Spanish Family Storytime on Tuesdays and the Stay and Play Storytime on Thursdays; plus, every week, a Zumba dance workout on Tuesday evenings, and a Knitting and Crochet Circle Thursday afternoons. For a complete schedule of library activities and classes, visit www.sccl.org/gilroy.