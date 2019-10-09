New Caltrain southbound changes begin

Caltrain added an earlier southbound train to Morgan Hill and Gilroy and dropped a later one, effective Oct. 7.

The rail agency, in collaboration with the communities of Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Jose, as well as representatives from VTA and Santa Clara County, have been working on plans to improve service on the Caltrain corridor between San Jose and Gilroy.

Caltrain is changing its southbound Gilroy service based on feedback provided by South Santa Clara County riders in a survey conducted last April:

Train 262 will provide service to all stations from Tamien Station to Gilroy Station. Train 262 will also stop at Lawrence Station.

Train 274 will no longer serve stations south of Tamien Station and will terminate at Tamien.

The last train to stations south of Tamien station will be Train 268.

Northbound service from Gilroy will remain unchanged.

The new timetable is available at www.caltrain.com/GilroyService.

Ridership out of stations south of Tamien (Gilroy, San Martin, Morgan Hill, Blossom Hill and Capitol stations) has been steadily growing since 2010, averaging 750 riders per mid-weekday in the 2019 annual passenger count.

In 2021, Caltrain plans to use Measure B funds to add a fourth round trip weekday train to the Gilroy service line.

To ensure the 2021 implementation date is achieved, major actions need to take place, including rebuilding several locomotives and working with VTA to appropriate operating funding.