Young dancers entertain Gilroyans who filled downtown Gilroy with music and fun Oct. 1 at Gilroy’s National Night Out. The national event is held every August, but Gilroy’s was postponed because of the Garlic Festival mass shooting. The annual nationwide event promotes safe streets, crime prevention, law enforcement and community partnerships. A large community resource fair offered links to community services. This event was supported by the Gilroy Police Foundation, the South County Youth Task Force, Downtown Gilroy Business Association, the Gilroy Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.