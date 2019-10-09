Teen injured in drive-by shooting

Gilroy Police are investigating an Oct. 8 drive-by shooting in which a 16-year-old boy was injured, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred about 6:43pm Oct. 8 on the 200 block of West Tenth Street, according to a press release from Gilroy Police. An unknown number of suspects in an unknown vehicle fired several rounds at a group of juveniles.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, southbound on Church Street, police said. The press release said investigators do not yet have any suspect information.

“The incident is being actively investigated by the Gilroy Police Department’s Anti-Crime Team,” reads the press release.

The 16-year-old male victim was transported to a local trauma center, where he was treated and later released, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can call Gilroy Police at (408) 846-0357. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.