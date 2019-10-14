4.5 quake rattles Bay Area and beyond

Different sections of five Bay Area counties and another 10 neighboring counties in Northern California felt the brief jolt of a 4.5 earthquake at 10:33pm Oct. 14 centered less than a mile southeast of Pleasant Hill, in Contra Costa County.

Reports of the approximately 5-second hard rattle of a tremor came to the U.S. Geological Survey within minutes of the quake, from San Francisco to Morgan Hill, from Sonoma to Merced, and from the Sacramento Delta south to the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Monterey Bay. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake was preceded by about 10 minutes by a 2.5-magnitude quake in the same area, and followed by several aftershocks.

Trains were delayed on Monday night due to the inspection of the tracks after the quake.

The USGS identified the quake as a result of the movement of an unmapped fault situated between Concord and Calaveras faults in the East Bay.

The quake rattled more than nerves and table tops, as it occurred less than three days before the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.