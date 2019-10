Downtown Gilroy was filled with the aroma of fresh tamales on Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Sixth Annual Tamal Festival, to raise funds for and celebrate CARAS, the Community Agency for Resources, Advocacy and Services for Latino families and workers in the Gilroy area. But there was more on display than great food. Low-riders, and ‘50s classic cars shone in the sunlight, music filled the air and dancers and children filled the streets.