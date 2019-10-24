Glen Loma work continues in West GIlroy

Five neighborhoods being built as part of the largest active construction site in Gilroy could wrap up by the end of the year.

Glen Loma Ranch, located on the west side of Gilroy along Santa Teresa Boulevard, is a nearly 400-acre property that will have 1,643 homes once it is fully built out. After decades of planning, the first homes broke ground in 2014.

Currently under construction are three neighborhoods by Lennar Homes (Provence, Burgundy and Margaux) and two by TRI Pointe (Blanc and Noir). Prices range from the high $600,000s to the low $1 millions.

In total, 342 homes are under construction, according to site plans provided by Lennar and TRI Pointe.

“We expect to have more neighborhoods coming online soon,” said Augie Dent of Glen Loma Group.

The first four neighborhoods completed consisted of 275 homes. Those sold in 2016.

Glen Loma Ranch will have 17 different neighborhoods, according to its specific plan. With nine already completed or under construction, three more are in the planning stages.

According to city planning documents, three neighborhoods—Nebbiolo, Malvasia and The Glen—are proposed, totaling 172 homes.

While early estimates tabbed the full build-out of Glen Loma Ranch by 2020, Dent said it could be within the next five years, depending on the housing market and other factors.

Glen Loma Ranch may be the largest housing project under construction right now, but there are many others in various stages of approval and construction.

According to Gilroy’s Housing Element Annual Progress Report, which every jurisdiction is required to submit annually to the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the city has approved 1,535 new housing units from 2015-2018.

More projects have been proposed this year. According to city planning documents, proposed projects include a four-story, 120-unit apartment complex near the corner of First Street and Kern Avenue, as well as 16 units in a “live/work” three-story building at 7888 Monterey St.

The housing growth matches continued steady growth in Gilroy, despite continued political pressure for slowing it down. U.S. Census Bureau estimates put Gilroy’s population at 58,756 in 2018, a near-10,000-resident increase since 2010, maintaining Gilroy as one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.

Despite the growing population, the Gilroy Unified School District voted Sept. 5 to close Antonio Del Buono Elementary School next year, citing dwindling enrollment. The district said shifting demographics—with fewer families with children among new city residents—are a major factor in declining school-age populations.

New permitted units in Gilroy by year

2018: 81

2017: 445

2016: 321

2015: 688

Total: 1,535

Source: 2015-2018 Housing Element Annual Progress Report