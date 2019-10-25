Power shutoff to impact Gilroy this weekend

The City of Gilroy’s Public Information Office advised residents and businesses that a planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff will impact customers in parts of Gilroy.
The shutoff, in response to forecasted high winds and heightened fire risks, could impact up to 850,000 customers throughout Northern California, according to PG&E. Shutoffs in the South County region could begin by Saturday morning, Oct. 26.
City staff released the following announcement earlier today:
Santa Clara County has been notified that PG&E is predicting a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for Northern California that may impact portions of our County. At this time, it appears that the following areas of Gilroy may be affected:
Northwest Areas of Gilroy Near Santa Teresa Boulevard
Areas Near Hecker Pass Highway
Southwest Areas of Gilroy Near Santa Teresa Boulevard
Eastern Areas of Gilroy Near Leavesley and Ferguson Roads
The best way to see if the power shutoff will affect you is by checking your address on the PG&E potential PSPS address-lookup map: https://psps.ss.pge.com/
The expected timeline for the PSPS is Saturday, October 26, at 6:00 PM. Residents could be without power for up to seven days, or power could come back on much sooner, depending on conditions.
The City has been and will continue to be in direct contact with PG&E and will provide updated information through our website and other emergency communication channels as it becomes available.