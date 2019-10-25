Power shutoff to impact Gilroy this weekend

The City of Gilroy’s Public Information Office advised residents and businesses that a planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff will impact customers in parts of Gilroy.

The shutoff, in response to forecasted high winds and heightened fire risks, could impact up to 850,000 customers throughout Northern California, according to PG&E. Shutoffs in the South County region could begin by Saturday morning, Oct. 26.

City staff released the following announcement earlier today:

Santa Clara County has been notified that PG&E is predicting a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for Northern California that may impact portions of our County. At this time, it appears that the following areas of Gilroy may be affected: