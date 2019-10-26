920 homes without power west and east of Gilroy

Some neighborhoods and rural areas west and east of the City of Gilroy lost electricity beginning shortly after 8pm Saturday, Oct. 26 in a planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Power to approximately 920 PG&E customers in the vicinity of Gilroy was expected to be restored midday Monday, Oct. 28.

More than 27,000 customers in Santa Clara County were affected by the power shutoff, including nearly 6,000 customers in Morgan Hill and San Martin.

Ps Public Information Office advised residents and businesses that a planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff will impact customers in parts of Gilroy.

The shutoff, in response to forecasted high winds and heightened fire risks, affected approximately 850,000 customers throughout Northern California, according to PG&E.

Areas northwest of Gilroy near Santa Teresa Boulevard, and west of GIlroy along Hecker Pass Highway west of Gilroy Gardens were affected. A spokesperson for Gilroy Gardens reported Sunday morning the theme park had electricity and would open as scheduled.

Also affected in the Gilroy area were a few neighborhoods southwest of Gilroy near Santa Teresa Boulevard and east of of Gilroy, east of Leavesley and Ferguson roads.