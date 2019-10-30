The Battle of the Bands under the lights at the San Benito High School’s new Andy Hardin Stadium in Hollister Oct. 26 attracted marching bands to a competition of the Western Band Association: Independence High School 76th Cavalry Band and Color Guard, Christopher High School Marching Band, Gilroy High School Marching Mustangs, Ann Sobrato High School Marching Band and Color Guard, San Benito High School Scarlet Regiment, Live Oak High School Emerald Regime, Salinas High School Marching Band and Color Guard and Fremont High School Firebird Marching Band. San Benito Band Director Joey Fortino called it “kind of like a sporting event and a concert in one.” Awards were given in different size categories. Christopher High took top honors in its size, with Sobrato High second and Gilroy High fourth. San Benito High and Live Oak took top honors in their respective categories.