Death reported in Pacheco Pass collision

A Palo Alto man died in a traffic accident on Highway 152 in unincorporated Santa Clara County Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The accident occurred about 6:18am Oct. 30 on 152, just east of Lovers Lane southeast of Gilroy and north of Hollister, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Los Banos man was driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra westbound on Highway 152. The vehicle was approaching a 2008 Toyota Sienna, which was traveling eastbound on 152.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Sienna crossed over the double yellow lines and entered the westbound lanes of Highway 152, according to a press release from CHP. The Sienna collided with the front of the Tundra. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest blocking both travel lanes of Highway 152.

The driver of the Sienna, identified as Juan Oliveras, 27, of Palo Alto, suffered fatal injuries due to the collision, police said.

The driver of the Tundra was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries, according to police. A 23-year-old female passenger in Oliveras’ car suffered minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation, but police said they do not think alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident. CHP investigators closed the highway in both directions for about 3.5 hours following the accident.

Witnesses who saw the collision can call CHP Officer Amy Tritenbach at (408) 848-2324.