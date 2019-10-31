New businesses open downtown

Two new businesses recently opened in downtown Gilroy.

Fairway Electric Vehicles set up shop at 7760 Monterey St., Suite A. The Tropos Motor authorized dealer sells low-speed electric utility trucks. Tropos is a Silicon Valley-based manufacturer of electric utility trucks assembled in Stockton with corporate offices in Morgan Hill.

The trucks, with a top speed of 25-35 mph, can run for a range of 40-120 miles. They can also be customized with different beds, including a hydraulic dump bed and cargo box.

For information, visit gofairwayauto.com.

Take a Peek Boutique recently held its grand opening in the Pixley House at 60 Fifth St., Suite 101.

The business, owned by Sopheak Mao, offers 2D, 3D, 4D and HD prenatal elective ultrasound.

For information, visit takeapeekboutique.com.

Businesses sought for decorating contest

Gilroy Gardens is looking for businesses and nonprofit organizations to participate in its annual Christmas tree decorating contest.

The trees will be on display during the park’s Holiday Night event. Chosen participants will receive one spot for their display and 25 complimentary tickets for the event. The top three displays will also win prizes for their group.

There are a limited number of live eight- to 11-foot trees provided by Gilroy Gardens, but the park may also offer additional limited spots for groups willing to bring their own trees.

For information, call (408) 840-7100 or visit gilroygardens.org/play/events/christmas-tree-decorating-contest.

