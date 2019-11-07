Uesugi facility on the market

Uesugi Farms’ Highway 25 shipping facility and agricultural land is up for sale.

The family-owned vegetable producer with operations in California and Mexico announced in late 2018 that it would sell off all of its equipment and wind down its operations in 2019. It planted no vegetable crops in 2019.

In a listing by Colliers International, the property, located at 1020 Highway 25 near the San Benito County line, is described as 68 acres of agriculture and industrial space with solar panels. It includes a 25,000-square-foot packing and cooling facility, 8,500-square-foot packing shed, an office and other smaller coolers.

The listing also mentions the site as a “potential hemp-processing facility.” Santa Clara County has currently banned hemp production until federal and state regulations are implemented, which is expected in 2020.

The asking price was not disclosed.

Toy drive underway at businesses

Nearly 30 businesses across Gilroy are participating in Mt. Madonna YMCA’s Community Toy Drive.

New, unwrapped toys, jackets or gift cards for children and teens in need are sought to be dropped off in barrels situated in the various business.

Donations will be collected until Dec. 13.

For a list of barrel locations, visit facebook.com/mtmadonnaymca.

Milias hosts holiday event

The Milias Restaurant, 7397 Monterey St. in Gilroy, is hosting its Holiday Boutique on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be on hand for holiday shoppers. The event also offers $3 mimosas and Bloody Marys.

For information, visit themiliasrestaurant.com.

