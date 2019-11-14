South County police, DA to host gun buyback Dec. 14

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will partner with the Gilroy and Morgan Hill police departments to sponsor a $50,000 gun buyback in the South Bay Dec. 14, 2019.

The gun buyback event—South County’s first such program in 25 years—is aimed at removing unwanted weapons from homes and away from criminals, mentally unstable people and children, according to a press release from the DA’s Office.

From 9am to 2pm Dec. 14, any firearms owner can anonymously turn in unwanted guns at the Gilroy Corporation Yard, 613 Old Gilroy Street, and receive cash, reads the DA’s release. No questions will be asked about whose gun it is or where it came from.

The buyback comes less than three months after the July 28 mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival left three victims dead and 17 wounded; and close to four months after a shooting the June 25 shooting at Ford Store Morgan Hill that left two victims dead.

“Our communities are still grieving, but we are not standing still,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “We’re hoping we can turn a lot of dangerous and unwanted weapons gathering dust in safes, closets and garages into a happier, safer holiday season in Santa Clara County.”

Police and DA’s staff at the Dec. 14 gun buyback in Gilroy will offer $100 for handguns, rifles and shotguns; and $200 for assault weapons. Firearms must be functional, and there is a limit of five firearms per person.

Guns collected will be checked for lost or stolen status, and if applicable, will be returned to their legal owners, authorities said. All other firearms will be destroyed.

Gun owners are asked to transport unloaded weapons in the trunk of your car, reads the DA’s news release. No ammunition will be accepted. Guns will be bought back on a first come, first served basis, as funds are limited.