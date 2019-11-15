Gilroy Police investigate shooting

Police are looking for a gray SUV that may have been involved in a Nov. 7 gang-related shooting in northwest Gilroy, according to authorities.

Gilroy police responded to a report of a shooting at about 2:50pm near Welburn Avenue and Doris Court. Officers arrived and found evidence of gunfire in the roadway. A home was struck but nobody was injured, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a possibly gray SUV occupied by at least two suspects fire multiple rounds at a bicyclist in the area.

The victim and suspects fled the scene eastbound on Welburn Avenue, police said.

Welburn Avenue was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes while officers processed the crime scene.

No suspects are in custody. Police are investigating the shooting as a gang-related incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 846-0330.