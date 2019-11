The fifth annual Sip, Shop and Sparkle holiday boutique took over Old City Hall’s banquet room in downtown Gilroy Nov. 17 for shoppers eager to check off their lists early. The event, organized by Michelle Van Ness of Thirty-One Gifts, included more than 30 local vendors selling candles, kitchenware, purses, jewelry, makeup, crochet items, hair accessories, women’s clothing, books, wood crafts and more.