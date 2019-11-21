County business fair set

The County of Santa Clara’s Procurement Department is hosting the Business Diversity Fair Dec. 2.

Various county departments and agencies will be on-site to meet with local businesses to discuss competitive business opportunities. County representatives will answer questions and provide guidance on competitive bidding and proposals processes.

In addition to the county, other exhibitors include the Silicon Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, Rainbow Chamber Silicon Valley, Small Business Development Center Silicon Valley and others.

According to county officials, the County of Santa Clara awards $2 billion in contracts for goods and services, including computer hardware and software, software maintenance and support, medical and surgical equipment, medical equipment maintenance, office furniture, landscaping and many other services.

The fair takes place from 8:30am-noon at the County Government Center, 70 West Hedding St. in San Jose.

For information, call (408) 299-5178 or visit bit.ly/SCCBDF2019.

Boba Loca marks one year

Boba Loca, 767 First St., will hold its one-year anniversary celebration on Dec. 5 from 4-6 p.m.

The café, which has locations throughout the state, serves tapioca milk tea, as well as other light fare.

The celebration will include snacks, wine, live music and games, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

