Fred Tovar charged in DUI

Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar was arrested Nov. 2 in Gilroy on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Gilroy Police.
Police Capt. Joseph Beras said Tovar was pulled over on a traffic stop at 1:58am Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dowdy and Fifth streets in Gilroy.
He was given a traffic citation and released, police said.
Tovar declined to comment on the incident.
