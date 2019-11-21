Fred Tovar charged in DUI

Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar was arrested Nov. 2 in Gilroy on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Gilroy Police.

Police Capt. Joseph Beras said Tovar was pulled over on a traffic stop at 1:58am Saturday, Nov. 2 at Dowdy and Fifth streets in Gilroy.

He was given a traffic citation and released, police said.

Tovar declined to comment on the incident.