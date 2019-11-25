Gym hands out free turkeys

Members of Pound 4 Pound Sports Fitness in downtown Gilroy, with signs in hand and no shortage of enthusiasm, were drawing in Monterey Street travelers with an enticing deal on Nov. 25: a free turkey for Thanksgiving.

Multiple world champion boxer Robert Guerrero, who trains at the gym owned by his parents Ruben and Maricela, said 300 frozen turkeys would be handed out. In only two hours, nearly half of that goal had been reached.

Guerrero said he purchased the turkeys from Walmart, giving kudos to the employees there who helped organize the bulk purchase. The turkey giveaway was an opportunity to support the community that has helped him throughout his career, he added.

“It’s about giving back to your community,” he said. “There are a lot of families that need help. It’s the season of giving.”

Many high school students participated in the giveaway, which Guerrero said would go toward their community service hours.

“It teaches the kids a good lesson: to be kind,” he said.

Guerrero, known as “The Ghost,” recently came out of an 18-month retirement, and in his last fight on Sept. 28, emerged victorious in a bout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. He said he is hoping to get back in the ring early next year.