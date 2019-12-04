Christmas tree ranch opens for season

Families braved the soaking weather the day after Thanksgiving to officially begin the next holiday.

Battaglia Ranch Christmas Tree Farm in San Martin opened its gates on Nov. 29 for the first time this season to welcome holiday revelers looking for their decorative centerpieces. The farm, which has been selling Christmas trees for 52 years, grows 20 acres of trees at 13580 Murphy Ave., as well as 150 acres in Oregon.

The “Choose and Cut” farm sells tree varieties such as Noble Fir, Monterey Cypress, Monterey Pine and Leyland Cypress. Battaglia Ranch is open through Dec. 23.

For information, visit battagliaranch.com.