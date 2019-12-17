Suspect shoots crossbow at Gilroy motel

A guest at a local motel told police that someone shot at them with a crossbow or similar weapon on Dec. 11, according to authorities.

The guest was not struck or injured. A 6.5-inch crossbow bolt was recovered at the scene. The incident occurred about 1:15pm Dec. 11 at a motel on the 300 block of Leavesley Road, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department.

Anyone with information of someone in possession of a handheld crossbow can contact the police department at (408) 846-0300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (408) 846-0330.

“This weapon is definitely not a toy and it appears it should not be in the possession of this person,” reads the press release. “Any help you can provide would be useful.”