Two arrested in connection with Nov. 11 stabbing

The Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team arrested two suspects and is looking for two others in connection with a Nov. 11 stabbing on First Street.

During the incident at 398 First Street, four suspects used a knife to assault and stab a male victim, according to a Gilroy Police Department press release. The victim was treated for his injuries and survived.

Investigators identified two of the suspects, and on Dec. 12 officers served a search warrant at their residence on the 8800 block of Lilly Avenue, police said. The Gilroy/Morgan Hill SWAT team served the warrant and arrested Xavier Zarco Sanchez, 25, and Pedro Antonio Sanchez, 21.

Officers took the suspects into custody and collected evidence related to the Nov. 11 crime, police said. Both were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and for committing the crime for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a criminal street gang.

Officers from the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation, police said.