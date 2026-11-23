Aptos High’s football team was quite generous on Friday night but it wasn’t in a good way as Christopher was able to capitalize for a playoff victory.

In a game riddled with four turnovers and costly mistakes, the top-seeded Mariners fell to No. 5 Christopher, 38-14, in the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinals.

“You can’t do that,” Aptos head coach Zach Hewett said. “That’s a really good team over there. But when you’re spotting them short fields and momentum, and good opportunities, it’s really tough to maintain anything.”

The Cougars capitalized on the takeaways by scoring 21 points off those turnovers, while the defense held the Mariners to just 14 points.

“We’re trying to get some momentum going, and it’s like two steps forward, 15 steps back,” Hewett said. “It’s just brutal. We’ve gotten away with it a little bit at times, but we definitely didn’t get away with it tonight. Kind of like chickens coming home to roost a little bit.”

Junior running back Adrian Leon accounted for 175 yards rushing and four touchdowns for Christopher, which is headed back to the section title game for the first time since falling to Soquel High in the D-II finals in 2023.

“We prepped a lot for that Wing-T,” Leon said. “They [Aptos] like to run a lot of tricky plays, and it helps a lot when you practice with the No. 1 defense in the league. That’s how we get it done.”

Aptos’ offense displayed flashes of its fast-paced Wing-T rushing attack, yet they were bottled up for most of the evening. Plus, it didn’t help that they lost four of the six fumbles forced by the Cougar defense.

“We were just very, very slow,” Aptos senior running back Preston Carvalho said. “Nobody was getting their blocks right. We didn’t have the motivation to run the ball as well as we usually do.”

Aptos High’s Ryan Murphy tackles Christopher running back Logan Dasilva during the CCS Division IV semifinal football game in Aptos on Nov 20. Photo: Raul Ebio

The downward spiral began early for Aptos after it turned the ball over on downs on its opening drive of the game, resulting in a 28-yard field goal for the opposition.

On the ensuing possession, senior River Cook fumbled the ball for Aptos. That hiccup was cashed in moments later as Leon sprinted 30 yards for his second TD in the first half.

“They were just very chippy all game, and they kind of got in our heads a little bit,” Carvalho said. “We went into a false sense of reality. They just kept driving us backwards.”

Cook redeemed himself on the next drive with a 6-yard touchdown run that cut Christopher’s lead down to 17-7 in the second quarter. But that’s as close as they got.

“You have to be able to run the ball and control the clock when you need to, and we couldn’t do that,” Hewett said. “They play a very unorthodox defense that I’m gonna have to tear this film apart.”

The previous meeting between both teams resulted in a 38-7 victory for Aptos in the D-II quarterfinals in 2022.

Leon remembers watching the playoff game from the grandstands as a fan and feeling heartbroken afterwards. He said the current coaching staff still talks about that game until this day.

“I just kept playing that in my head,” Leon said. “I thought about it because my older brother was on that team, and a lot of his friends told me before the game to get this back for us. So, I was like ‘I got it for you guys.’”

It was the same year Christopher left the Pacific Coast Athletic League to join the Blossom Valley Athletic League. Since then, they also promoted Mike Pirnik as head coach to take over the program in 2025.

The Cougars, runner-up in the BVAL’s Mount Hamilton South Division, are now aiming to win a second section championship. They won their first-ever title in 2017 under former head coach Tim Pierleoni.

“Either team we play is a rematch,” Leon said.

Christopher will face No. 6 Willow Glen, fourth place finishers in the Mount Hamilton South Division, in the championship game at San Jose City College on Nov. 28 at 7pm.

The Cougars recorded a league win in October against the Rams, who are coming off a 9-7 victory against No. 7 Sacred Heart Prep in Friday night’s semifinals.

Christopher High’s Dominic Marini punches the ball out from Aptos’ River Cook for a fumble during the CCS Division IV semifinal football game in Aptos on Nov. 20. Photo: Raul Ebio