Gavilan College has been named one of America’s best community colleges in TIME magazine’s inaugural 2027 list, recognizing 250 institutions nationwide for their performance in serving students and supporting academic achievement.

The list, compiled by TIME and data provider Statista, evaluates colleges using federal data on graduation and transfer rates, former students’ earnings, educational value relative to cost, student and faculty diversity, student-to-faculty ratios and spending per student, says a press release from Gavilan College.

The colleges are listed alphabetically by state rather than ranked.

Gavilan serves students in southern Santa Clara and San Benito counties, providing access to higher education close to home through associate degree programs, career education and university transfer preparation.

College officials said the institution’s emphasis on student support, including assistance with financial aid, course registration, food and housing resources, also contributes to students’ ability to succeed.

“When students walk through our doors, they aren’t just enrolling in classes; they are entrusting us with their futures and the dreams of their families,” said Gavilan College Superintendent/President Pedro Avila. “Our faculty, classified professionals and administrators carry that responsibility with tremendous pride and urgency every single day.

“Being named to TIME’s inaugural list is national validation of what our community already knows: Gavilan College is a place where hard work meets real opportunity, and where lives are permanently changed. I want every single one of our students and alumni to stand a little taller today and say with pride, ‘That is my college.’”

The college also credited families and community partners for helping students reach their educational goals through encouragement, support and opportunities to gain work experience.

Gavilan offers associate degrees, career education, university transfer preparation and student support services to residents of its service area.

The full list and selection methodology are available at tinyurl.com/3emdxh76 and tinyurl.com/yayfj6fx.