On Thursday, Nov. 12, 21 Gilroy FFA members traveled to Westmont High School in Campbell to compete against five other schools in the annual Santa Clara Section Best Informed Greenhand, Cooperative Marketing and California Water Issues Career Development Events (CDEs).

Gilroy FFA dominated the competition, with all three teams earning first place overall and securing the first-place high individual in each contest!

Cooperative Marketing

The Cooperative Marketing contest seeks to prepare students to understand the practices and operations of agricultural cooperatives. Individuals pursuing careers in cooperative marketing must develop a high degree of knowledge and skill, as well as the ability to solve complex problems.

This event combines the practical skills, critical thinking and knowledge necessary for successful careers in agricultural operations and marketing.

Members of the team include Kaylee Gamble, Josephine Lucia, Madison Seaberg, Alexis Johnson, Oscar Arellano Marin, Rafael Chavarria and Noelle Van Laar.

The team placed first overall and swept the top three individual awards, with Kaylee Gamble placing first high individual, Josephine Lucia placing second high individual, and Madison Seaberg placing third high individual.

Best Informed Greenhand

The objective of the Best Informed Greenhand contest is to develop students’ understanding of the aims, purposes, history and structure of the local, state and national FFA organizations.

Students also gain knowledge of the various opportunities available to them through FFA, as outlined in the National FFA Manual and State FFA Constitution. This contest is exclusively for freshman FFA members.

Members of the team include Makenna Seaberg, Osias Solis, Isabella Romero, Abigail Martinez, Alondra Venegas, Nicolas Garcia, Aubrey Gomez and Madylee Balaoro.

The team placed first overall, with Osias Solis placing first high individual, Makenna Seaberg placing second high individual, and Madylee Balaoro placing fifth high individual.

California Water Issues

The California Water Issues contest seeks to develop students’ understanding of the importance and history of water usage, storage and distribution and how these factors impact California agriculture.

As water-related issues throughout the state become increasingly complex, it is vital that those entering the agricultural industry understand how federal and state water systems operate and how the history of water issues continues to impact agriculture today.

Members of the team include Kevin Carrillo Benitez, Kassandra Perez, Augustine Rocha, Benjermin Garcia, Sofia Sanchez, Emily Gonzales and Yanet Aguilar.

The team placed first overall, with Augustine Rocha placing first high individual and Kevin Carrillo Benitez placing fourth high individual.

We are incredibly proud of our students and the dedication, hard work and commitment they have demonstrated in preparing for these competitions. Their accomplishments are a testament to their passion for agriculture and their drive to succeed.

Having all three teams earn first place overall, along with the top individual in each contest, is an outstanding accomplishment for our chapter.

Congratulations to all of our competitors on an incredible sweep! Way to represent Gilroy FFA!

Jeanette Ramirez Gonzalez is the Gilroy FFA Reporter.