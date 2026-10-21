Gilroy Gardens on Oct. 20 announced the addition of two new board members to volunteer for the park and nonprofit organization’s board of directors.

The two new board members, Heather Crowley and Eric Wasinger, will help support the park’s ongoing educational mission, according to Gilroy Gardens staff.

Crowley moved to Gilroy from San Jose in 2020, drawn to the sense of community of a smaller town, Gilroy Gardens said in a statement. Since making Gilroy home, she has been actively involved in the local community, serving as PTG President and Gala Chair for St. Catherine School in Morgan Hill.

Heather Crowley

Crowley joined the Gilroy Gardens Board of Directors to bring her fundraising and community-building experience to the organization.

“I am truly passionate about strengthening Gilroy Gardens’ mission to educate children while creating fun and lasting memories in a beautiful garden setting,” Crowley said in a statement. “I plan to build on my experience to help generate the support and resources needed to continue the park’s mission.”

Wasinger joins the board with a robust professional background in the facilities industry, financial management and public administration, according to Gilroy Gardens.

A resident of Gilroy for 34 years, Wasinger joined the board out of a desire to give back to the local community and ensure the park remains a vibrant space for future generations.

Eric Wasinger

“I am proud to be part of the Gilroy Gardens Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with other members of our local community to help the park continue to thrive,” Wasinger said.

Gilroy Gardens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to educate and inspire families, especially children, to appreciate horticulture and the importance of trees in our lives by providing fun and memories in a beautiful garden setting, says the statement.

The volunteer Board of Directors at Gilroy Gardens guides the decision-making for the development, maintenance and operation of the park. The goal is to return a percentage of annual revenues back into the beautification and preservation of the property and facilities for the City of Gilroy’s parks and recreational use.

The board is specifically challenged to find public works projects to initiate and/or support those that follow the nonprofit organization’s ideals of preservation, stewardship and ecology.

For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org/support.