Gilroy native takes over A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks

A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks owner Amit Singh Klair is always on the go.

Whether it’s jumping on the flat top grill to cook slices of seasoned beef and onions or handling supply orders, he’s just about everywhere these days.

Klair recently purchased the popular cheesesteak shop located at 1340 First St. in Gilroy, which was one of his go-to places not too long ago.

The 19-year-old Gilroy native believes food is the way to the heart and he wants to keep the quality of the product going. He plans to have a re-grand opening Aug. 1, which will include new items on the menu and a minor makeover including the addition of televisions.

“Gilroy needs something that will get them excited and I feel like that will help a lot,” he said.

In July 2022, the young entrepreneur bought Top A Lot Yogurt at 738 Water St. in Santa Cruz, giving him ownership of two businesses in less than one year.

Klair was 15 years old when he landed his first job at Gilroy Gardens, which his parents did not approve of because the main focus for them was education.

But his ambition landed him a gig as a cashier, and at times a cook, at $12 an hour. Klair saved enough money to invest into his snack business, selling soda cans, candy bars, chips and whatever he could get his hands on.

He also spent hours on Facebook marketplace and OfferUp websites looking for items such as AirPod cases and sofa couches to spruce up so he could then resell them online for a profit.

Klair said the motivation and purpose was greater than himself. He always envisioned a better life for his family and his mother Narinder Kaur Klair, who currently works at a factory.

The goal for him is to see his mom retire sooner rather than later.

“It’s hard seeing your mom work 12-hour days, every single day,” he said.

At 16 years old, he was a junior at Gilroy High with big hopes and dreams that nobody believed in.

That included his parents who thought Klair was crazy, especially because his mother and father Jasvinder Singh were immigrants from India and England, respectively.

“They’re not used to that stuff, knowing that there’s this much opportunity out in America,” Amit Singh Klair said. “They’re just used to [getting] the check where we put food on the table.”

Those dreams were temporarily crushed and Klair’s “snack shack” business took a hit with the Covid-19 pandemic when the school was shut down.

That’s when he ventured into the sneaker business with Sikh Sneakz where he purchased old shoes and restored them back to like-new conditions.

Klair continued to stay busy by doing DoorDash deliveries and working at Royal Oaks Auto Repair in Pajaro, which was where he learned a lot about himself working alongside immigrants.

He went into a cashier job not knowing a lick of Spanish, and left knowing how to do tire rotations while conversing with his Latino co-workers.

“I understood that people are really coming from nothing and they’re willing to sacrifice everything,” he said. “They got to make a better future for themselves. And that’s where kind of the switch of mindset came.”

Klair was on the Gilroy High wrestling team and his plan was to continue competing at the collegiate level in Iowa. He also wanted to continue his shoe business and cut hair as a side gig, basically trying to do it all.

Instead, he went through a culture shock and lost everything. Klair felt like life was repeating itself because he’d lost it all once again.

“So when I came back home, it was like, I cannot take no for an answer anymore,” he said.

Klair enrolled at Gavilan College and began focusing on his property management business he calls Amir Singh Klair Enterprises LLC. Flash forward four years later, he now owns both A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks and Top A Lot Yogurt.

His brother Amman Singh Klair, who last week became a staff member at A-Jay’s, stood by store manager Ana Quintero as he watched his younger sibling working in action on a recent Monday afternoon.

It took Klair a month to tell his parents about the yogurt shop, yet it didn’t take long to convince them that things were already looking bright.

The young entrepreneur invited his family including his grandfather Dalbir Singh and grandmother Balwant Kaur Johal—who both raised Klair—to attend $5 Fill Up Day on a Friday afternoon.

The line was wrapped around outside the door and in that moment that’s when he saw the reaction on his grandfather’s face.

“It was awesome,” Klair said. “When I saw his smile, I was like I need to see this even more and that’s when I got [A-Jay’s Cheesesteaks].”

Klair has seen his fair share of losses and he’s had to overcome obstacles including older people who might attempt to take advantage of his money due to his young age.

“I’ve lost it all so many times, but it’s made me a greater person,” he said. “It’s helped me get to where I’m at. What drives me is my family.”

Klair has a much bigger picture in his sights and mentioned that he’s currently working on future endeavors, including a possible Top A Lot Yogurt shop in Gilroy.

But the ultimate goal for Klair is hopefully one day he’ll be able to motivate others to do the same as him.

“I say many times, I’m not special. I’m nothing different than anybody else,” he said. “If I could share my story, maybe someone else out there could listen and put something into fluctuation.”