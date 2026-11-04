Early Nov. 3 election results show Gilroy voters are favoring a measure to increase the city’s transient occupancy tax, or hotel tax.

Results posted by the Santa Clara County Registrar’s Office at 8:30pm show 66.57% of the votes counted so far in favor of Measure B. “No” votes so far account for 33.43% of the vote.

A total of 7,763 votes have been counted by election officials so far in the Measure B race.

If it passes, Measure B would allow the city to raise its hotel tax from 9% to 13%, an increase that could add another $700,000 annually to the City of Gilroy’s general fund.

The full text of Measure B reads:

“To maintain critical City services such as street/pothole repair, park and recreation programs, emergency preparedness for storms, flooding and wildfires, and police and fire response shall the City of Gilroy measure raising the Transient Occupancy Tax (hotel tax) rate from 9% to a maximum of 13%, set by Council resolution, providing $700,000 annually paid only by hotel/lodging guests, with annual independent audits, that cannot be taken by Sacramento, until ended by voters, be adopted?”