Late at night, when the house is quiet, I, like many locals, often find myself scrolling through Nextdoor. I read the neighborhood discussions, complaints, and my favorite, neighbors helping neighbors. Lately, though, the Nextdoor feed has featured a recurring theme: venting about our youth.

I hear the phrase “when I was a kid…” all the time. That phrase always makes me smile, prompting a fond trip down memory lane, back to my own youth. I’d love to return to those simpler times of hopping on a bike, riding over vacant dirt lots and scrounging up change with my cousins for a shared milkshake. There were no worries about work or bills.

As a middle school teacher, I have the honor of teaching young teens who, at their core, are just like we used to be. They worry about grades, friendships and the weekend. They, too, wish for shorter weeks that start late.

Yet, their daily reality is vastly different from ours. Today’s teens are bombarded by an unyielding stream of social media. Instead of looking up to an older cousin, they find themselves measuring their worth against strangers, or even AI-generated perfection.

The comment that used to stop at the schoolyard now follows them home into group texts, reels and feeds 24/7. Despite this heavy digital weight, they are still just trying to figure out who they are, what they value and what they want to do with their lives.

This past Sept. 11 I spent time discussing the attacks with each of my classes, fighting through emotions. We talked about unity and helping one another. I shared a service article alongside a local Nextdoor post complaining about the teenagers around town.

After a lively discussion, the students stated: “We love to help and want to, but we just don’t know how.” I offered to help them start a service project, and the energy surged. I proposed one idea; they proposed three.

Our first endeavor was making blankets for children experiencing trauma. More than 45 students crowded into my classroom during lunch to tie fleece blankets. My modest goal of four blankets ballooned to over fourteen. The group became so large I had to split them across alternating days.

The second project was Treats for Troops. They were determined to send as much candy as possible overseas. They enlisted the support of our principal Mr. Buchser, our HSC and had our JAMM ASB make daily announcements.

The week after Halloween, they dragged themselves to school earlier than usual, a monumental sacrifice for a teenager, to stand proudly at every school gate. They gave up their lunches to sort candy, help students write notes, stuff baggies, vet cards and push for more.

My initial goal of 100 bags was obliterated, reaching more than 955. Bags of candy overflowed in my classroom. When Frank from Operation Care and Comfort arrived to pick up the haul, the students could barely contain their excitement. Both projects shattered my expectations.

So, the next time you read a post lamenting that “our future is doomed” or expressing fear over “these young people in charge,” I implore you to think of the 12- and 13-year-olds who chose, planned and executed these projects. They are the same kids flying down our streets on bikes, filming social media videos in front of the park and walking in loud groups downtown.

They are just looking for a bit of freedom, needing adult bumper rails to guide them, and absorbing the values modeled by their families and communities.

Let’s support our teens! Give them grace and patience, and chuckle at the things we find eccentric. Show them how a true community works together. They are watching us, listening and genuinely wanting to do what is right. If we give them the opportunities and invest in them, they will rise to the occasion.

I can tell you right now: I don’t regret a single missed lunch or break. Today, I have more hope for the future than ever.

Amber Malcolm is a 7th-grade teacher at Jackson Academy of Math and Music in Morgan Hill.