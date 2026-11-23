The downtown Gilroy Holiday Festival and Parade is scheduled for Dec. 5, and will feature not only a celebratory procession but also live entertainment, photos with Santa, vendors, a tree lighting and more.

A “Trail of Treats” will offer goodies for kids and a petting zoo, according to the Gilroy Downtown Business Association. Live entertainment will include two stages with lineups consisting of local performers and community talent. “Santa’s Village” will offer younger celebrants to meet Saint Nick and all ages a festive holiday respite.

The festivities start at 3pm with live entertainment and vendors. Fifth Street will transform into “Sugarplum Food Court” with 10 food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisine from lobster rolls to smash burgers and kettle corn to cupcakes, according to the DBA.

The “Merry Market on Martin” will feature more retail and merchandise vendors for attendees who are eager to start or finish their holiday shopping.

Representatives from the San Jose Sharks will be in attendance at “Giving Tree Lane,” a spotlight on local community organizations and nonprofits on Sixth Street, says the DBA’s website.

The parade will start at 5pm and proceed along a route from Fourth to Seventh streets. Free hot cocoa will be served at Monterey Road and Fifth Street.

The Junior Grand Marshal for the parade is Donnie Rose Jr., a 19-year-old Gilroy native and graduate of Gilroy High School, FFA and rodeo participant, co-founder of D’Rose Petting Zoo and volunteer for the IFDES Portuguese Community, according to the DBA.

The parade’s Grand Marshal is Kurt Michielssen, retired senior vice president of Pinnacle Bank, Rotary Club of Gilroy member and volunteer for numerous local nonprofits.

Registration is closed for the parade and vendor booths. For more information about the festivities and how to become a sponsor, visit the Gilroy DBA’s website at downtowngilroy.com.