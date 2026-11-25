Two local residents have accused the Gilroy City Council of violating the Ralph M. Brown Act when it voted Nov. 2 to abate the Sixth Street homeless encampment known as Camp Hope.

City officials have denied the allegation, stating they think the vote was conducted lawfully.

A Nov. 17 demand letter signed by Jan Bernstein Chargin and Aubrey Tasby claims the seven-member body violated the Brown Act because the meeting agenda did not specify that they would consider voting on the item.

The council voted 4-3 at that meeting to abate and clean up Camp Hope, displacing its roughly 20 residents, by Dec. 15.

Bernstein Chargin and Tasby’s letter indicated that city staff are planning to begin the Camp Hope abatement on Dec. 3.

The Nov. 17 letter demands that the council correct the alleged violation by rescinding the Nov. 2 vote and declaring it “null and void;” provide full public notice in accordance with government code before reconsidering the matter; and allow public comment before taking any new discussion or vote on the issue.

The letter notes that, under the Brown Act, the city has 30 days to respond.

“Because the abatement has already been scheduled for December 3, 2026, which is before the closure of the 30-day window for City of Gilroy to respond, I furthermore request that this abatement action be put on hold immediately,” says the demand letter.

Bernstein Chargin is a Gilroy homeless advocate and co-founder of PitStop Outreach. Tasby is a resident and unofficial “mayor” of Camp Hope.

The Brown Act is a California law that guides how local and state government bodies must keep certain meetings, votes and agendas open and accessible to the public.

City officials replied in a Nov. 24 letter that they do not think a Brown Act violation occurred. Bernstein Chargin said she has not determined how to respond. If she chooses to maintain that a violation occurred, her next step would be to challenge the council’s action in superior court.

Interim City Attorney Don Larkin’s response to Bernstein Chargin and Tasby’s letter claims that the Brown act requires a “brief general description, not exhaustive detail.”

“The absence of the specific words like ‘removal,’ or ‘abatement’ does not, standing alone, establish a violation where the agenda otherwise provides fair notice of the council’s discussion and request to provide direction,” Larkin’s letter says.

Larkin’s letter includes references to a number of California court cases that it says supports the city’s position.

Larkin’s letter continues, “The city respectfully declines to cure or correct the challenged action. Based on its review of the relevant facts and applicable law, the city does not agree that the agenda description or the City’s Council’s decision of the matter violated Government Code section 54954.2.”

City staff confirmed that they are targeting Dec. 3 for the closure and cleanup date for Camp Hope. Residents have been served with written notices Nov. 19.

The city continues to coordinate with service providers to help Camp Hope residents connect with available shelter, housing resources and other needed services, city staff said. Volunteers have established relationships with the unhoused residents, and the city’s quality-of-life officers make regular visits to Camp Hope.

Camp Hope is located at East Sixth Street and Camino Arroyo Drive, next to a Highway 101 overcrossing. The camp was founded earlier this year, with the city giving the campmates permission to stay there, declining to enforce a local ordinance that prohibits camping on public rights-of-way in Gilroy.

At the Nov. 2 council meeting, a majority of councilmembers agreed it is unfair to continue to give Camp Hope residents an exception to the law while the city cracks down on camping at other locations in town.

Homeless advocates have wondered where the camp’s residents will go after they are evicted from Camp Hope, worried they will end up scattered and still homeless throughout the Gilroy community.