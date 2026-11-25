Open letter to the Gilroy City Council:

Why do you support the unaffordable high speed rail being crammed down our throats? How unaffordable is the California High Speed Rail Association’s SuperMassive Black Hole?

How high will gas taxes need to rise to raise the subsidies needed for county transit and the Black Hole Bullet Train?

I posed the following questions to an expert on transport funding, Mr. Tom Rubin, who was the co-author for Reason Foundation’s 2008 pre-election analysis of the high speed rail boondoggle:

Q: If it cost $200 billion to build, all of which is borrowed, what is the likely annual debt service for that?

A: Not all of it is borrowed, but, right now, the AAA Muni interest rate for 30-year tax-exempt is 4.72 percent. So, for each billion dollars borrowed, the semi-annual debt service would be $62,658,310 annually.

Q: Assuming $200B construction, plus $1B annual operating loss, what would fares be so they are “remunerative” to cover all costs of the ride?

A: Not sure $1B operating cost would cover it. Also, there is capital renewal and replacement, which begins almost immediately (particularly when it is really covering up the last of the initial capital costs that the powers-that-be wanted to hide). Depends on ridership—and I’m sure as hell not going to take the CAHSRA projections for anything but the continuation of the big lie. Of course, we’ll have the airlines cut their fares to retain market share.

Q: How many passengers would it take to cover the sunk cost plus the operating cost?

A: Well, if you use the annual debt service above for the full capital cost—and let’s call it $200 billion just for the sake of argument—that would cover the “sunk cost” and would be $12.5 billion per year.

If we add your $1 billion annual operating cost and another $10 billion per year for annual capital renewal and replacement (which is probably way too low—only 5% of a $200 billion capital base), that’s $13.5 billion per year.

Assume $200 per ticket on average, and that would be 67.5 million riders/year, or 185,000/day. In BART’s best year, 2016, it carried about double that figure (last year about 160,000).

Q: Some have recommended halting construction. I’ve asked, well what do we do with the partially-completed infrastructure?

A: My recommendation would be to preserve them as a monument to government stupidity and waste—with the names of every governor, state legislator, CAHSRA board member and senior manager who got this idiocy started and kept it going prominently engraved on them.

End.

Assuming the cost estimates are correct, and the $200 per ticket price is accurate, to break even then the Bullet Train would have to carry 185,000 passengers per day through Gilroy. If the trains carried 1,000 passengers, then Gilroy would see 185 trains per day going through the city.

Following the VTA funding model, taxpayers would be paying 99% of the costs for this socialist train.

The socialist model of transport is killing California, making it unaffordable.

Please let your constituents know, and why you support the Bullet Train.

Joseph P. Thompson, Esq.

Past-Chair, Legislation Committee, Transportation Lawyers Assn.