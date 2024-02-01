Local Scene: Michelin Star-awarded restaurant group coming to Gilroy

Michelin Star-awarded restaurant group coming to downtown Gilroy

Gilroy Downtown Investments, LLC (GDI) announced that it leased its building at 7574 Monterey St. to Petiscos by Adega LLC, a Michelin Star-awarded restaurant group in San Jose.

Adega Inc. is the recipient of multiple Michelin Star awards since 2017 and continuing through last year, making it the first and only Michelin Star restaurant in San Jose. Petiscos is Adega’s casual restaurant concept, focusing on small plates.

The restaurant will bring authentic Portuguese dishes based on traditional recipes from the Iberian Peninsula, with desserts prepared in the onsite bakery. The menu will consist of a curated selection of Portuguese small-plate tapas featuring dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

With a large Portuguese community who live in Southern Santa Clara, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties, Petiscos owners Carlos and Fernanda Carreira said they recognized an opportunity to contribute to the nascent food scene developing in downtown Gilroy.

GDI, the building’s owner, indicated that the building will undergo a transformation to reflect the signature style of Petiscos while respecting the building’s history of housing both bakeries and restaurants. GDI also retrofitted and restored 7515 Monterey St., where Settle Down Brewery opened its doors in 2023.

Petiscos aims to open toward the end of 2024. For information, visit petiscosadega.com.

Workshop discusses affordable housing

The City of Gilroy and SV@Home will present the Affordable Housing 101 workshop on Feb. 7 from 6-7pm in the Gilroy City Council Chambers, 7351 Rosanna St.

The free workshop is intended for anyone who wants to learn more about affordable housing.

The workshop will be held in English with Spanish translation.

For information, visit cityofgilroy.org/housing.

Deadline approaching for second installment of property taxes

The deadline to pay the second installment of the 2023-24 annual secured property taxes is approaching.

The second installment of the property tax is due Feb. 1 and becomes delinquent at 5pm on April 10. The second installment may be paid separately only if the first installment has been paid.

The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) announced in October the availability of the annual secured Fiscal Year 2023-2024 property tax bills. These bills can be accessed, viewed, printed and paid online at sccdtac.org. For taxpayers who have opted for electronic copies, bills were delivered to the email address on file as of Oct. 2. For all other taxpayers, tax bills were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Payments can also be mailed to: Department of Tax and Collections, 110 West Tasman Drive, San Jose, CA 95134-1700.

A list of special assessment tax exemptions for seniors and persons with disabilities is also offered.

For information, visit sccdtac.org.

Superior Court warns of jury scams

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara is warning the public about an increase in jury-related scams that are currently circulating across the county.

In these scams, perpetrators claim to be court officials or law enforcement officers. They have been known to provide fake badge numbers and utilize altered images to create an illusion of authenticity. Victims of these scams may genuinely believe they have missed a court appearance and owe money as a result.

The Santa Clara County Superior Court urges the public to exercise extreme caution and vigilance when receiving unsolicited calls or messages related to jury and grand jury service. To protect yourself from falling victim to these scams, be aware of the following:

Verification of Identity: Do not provide any personal or financial information to individuals claiming to be court officials or law enforcement officers over the phone. Official court personnel will never request sensitive information in this manner.

Immediate Action: If you receive any communication requesting personal information, contact the fraud unit of your local police department immediately. Additionally, reach out to the jury office of your local court to report the incident and seek guidance.

Official Contact: While official court personnel may contact you by telephone, they will never ask for personal information. If in doubt, hang up and independently verify the legitimacy of the call by contacting the court directly.

If you receive communication from someone requesting your personal information, contact the fraud unit of your local police department immediately and the County of Santa Clara’s jury office at [email protected].

Book sale returns Feb. 10

The Friends of Gilroy Library holds a book sale every second Saturday of the month from 10am-1pm at the library, 350 West Sixth St.

The next sale is Feb. 10.

Books will be $5 per bag for members and $8 a bag for non-members. Membership starts at $5.

The Isabel Jewell Bookstore is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3pm, Wednesday from 1-4pm, Thursday from 10am to 3pm and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10am to 1pm.

Local students recognized at Gonzaga University

Students from Gilroy were recently honored at Gonzaga University for the fall 2023 semester.

Matthew Boxwell and Shane Dodd were named to the President’s List. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Jasiu Bawol and Dominic William Pe Benito were named to the Dean’s List. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade point average to be listed.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic University in Spokane, Wash.

Gilroyans named to University of Dallas honor roll

More than 250 University of Dallas undergraduate students were named to the fall 2023 honor roll, including Luke Macedo and Maureen Riley, both of Gilroy.

To be honored, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.0-3.49.

The University of Dallas is a Catholic liberal arts university.