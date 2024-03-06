Meta says March 5 outage was related to security breach

Meta was the subject of a security breach on March 5, according to a company spokesperson who said in an email that the company that owns Facebook and Instagram was still looking into an outage earlier in the day.

“There was a breach of security earlier,” a Meta press representative wrote in response to questions. They provided no other details other than to say that the company was working on the issue and the public could see updates on Meta’s outage page, which asserts the problem was already resolved.

But Facebook users continued to report problems accessing the social media site on other social media platforms on Tuesday, even after a Meta spokesperson reported the problem was fixed.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posters on the website downdetector.com, were reporting issues as of 12:45pm with two-factor authentication to log in from a mobile device.

Several commenters rejected the statements from Facebook and a Meta spokesperson asserting that the problem was fixed.

Nolan Higdon, a professor of history and communications at California State University East Bay, was critical of how the company communicated the outage.

“I think they did an embarrassing job,” Higdon said. “It was near impossible to get any information from Facebook for the first hour explaining what happened.”

Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, first acknowledged an outage through a post on X at 7:52am. In an update at 9:19am, Stone said the problem was fixed, but did not offer an explanation.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services,” he posted. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

An X account for Facebook also welcomed users back at 10:10am, but many commenters complained in the comments section of that post that they were still having login trouble.

Higdon said lack of regulation has left Meta and other tech companies to create their own policies for reporting service problems, which often leaves consumers in the dark when it comes to an increasingly critical information source.

The outage came on Super Tuesday, when voters in California and 15 other states and territories vote in the presidential primary. It affected all of Meta’s apps including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

Higdon said that as the electorate relies more on social media to stay informed, transparency around such outages and public access to that information will have growing importance.

At its peak, more than 575,000 users reported problems accessing Facebook, according to downdetector.com, which tracks social media and website outages. Some users there were still reporting partial service, lack of access and reduced functionality as of 1pm, with about 5,000 reports of outages.

Meta, still called Facebook at the time, purchased Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion in cash and stock, according to Meta.

Higdon said that WhatsApp is the primary method of communication in many countries, and that government regulators around the globe should be aware of the impact it can have when multiple digital outlets are controlled by one company.

