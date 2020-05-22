Police search for van, men involved in suspicious activity

The Gilroy Police Department today announced it is searching for a van and two men that were involved in suspicious activity during broad daylight.

The police department posted a mobile alert saying that around 12:30 p.m. the passenger of a white unmarked delivery van ran toward a girl who was sitting on a set of steps on the side of her house.

According to the alert, the girl’s mother came outside and the man, who appeared startled, ran back to the van.

The driver of the van pulled up in front of the house to pick up the passenger as they fled toward Mantelli Drive.

The passenger—who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans—was identified as a white man, 25-29 years old, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches, “skinny” build and dark black curly hair.

Gilroy PD stated that the white unmarked delivery van, which was driven by a black man in his 30’s, was seen driving in the area of Larkspur Lane and Rockrose Court.

The van was described as being similar to a package delivery van with a sliding front passenger door.

Gilroy PD mentioned that neighborhood surveillance will be examined for video footage. They’re asking people to call 408-846-0300 if they have information regarding this incident.

Parties wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 408-846-0330.