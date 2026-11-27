This week is Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is such a lovely holiday. We trace its origin to the Pilgrims and their Wampanoag neighbors, but the tradition really dates back much further. It reaches into the ancient past.

Thanksgiving is a harvest festival, after all, and humans have been celebrating their gratitude at harvest time for as long as there has been agriculture.

Rev. Dr. Ernest Boyer

That’s one way to account for the origin of the holiday. But there is another. Thanksgiving (with a small “t” this time) really dates from the first person ever to raise their voice in prayer, because gratitude is the heart of prayer.

Everything we have, everything we love and need, is a gift, a gift from God. To say “thank you” as part of our prayer is to acknowledge this. It is to recognize our dependence on God for all that we have and to express that gratitude, to bring it consciously to mind.

Simply to acknowledge our gratitude is to open ourselves to transcendence, to open ourselves to God. When you think of it, there really is so much to be grateful for, isn’t there? Food, friends, family, this world, this life, our very breath—everything we have. It’s all a gift. It all comes from God. We should be whispering “thank you” with every breath we take.

And yet our prayers of “thank you for what I have” are not nearly so common as our prayers of “please give me what I don’t have,” are they? Why is that?

Most people think that it’s because they can only be grateful when they are happy, but that’s not true. No, the truth is the reverse of that. As the Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast has taught, we are not grateful because we are happy. We are happy because we are grateful. Really. It’s true. Try it.

All we need to get in touch with our gratitude is awareness and mindfulness. We have to remind ourselves what a gift this life is, what a marvel. We need to remind ourselves of this again and again and again. Even with all of life’s struggles, even with all its ups and downs, every moment that we have on this earth, every breath we take, is a miracle.

To see this is to wake up, to experience a moment of gratitude. To see this is to want to thank God, to want to praise God.

In the end, that’s what gratitude is there to teach us. It is there to teach us joy. Once we begin to look for the joy of gratitude we find it everywhere, even in the most unlikely places. We see it in the smallest of everyday events, and even, believe it or not, in times of hardship.

So this Thanksgiving, as we gather around our tables, let’s begin with the simplest prayer of all: thank you. And then let’s keep saying it, long after the leftovers are gone. Even after the holiday, let’s continue practicing searching out things to be grateful for.

And remember, we are not grateful because we are happy. We are happy because we are grateful. Try it and see.

Rev. Dr. Ernest Boyer is Priest in Charge, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Gilroy, and an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. He can be reached at bo**********@***il.com.