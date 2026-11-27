This week is Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is such a lovely holiday. We trace its origin to the Pilgrims and their Wampanoag neighbors, but the tradition really dates back much further. It reaches into the ancient past.
Thanksgiving is a harvest festival, after all, and humans have been celebrating their gratitude at harvest time for as long as there has been agriculture.
That’s one way to account for the origin of the holiday. But there is another. Thanksgiving (with a small “t” this time) really dates from the first person ever to raise their voice in prayer, because gratitude is the heart of prayer.
Everything we have, everything we love and need, is a gift, a gift from God. To say “thank you” as part of our prayer is to acknowledge this. It is to recognize our dependence on God for all that we have and to express that gratitude, to bring it consciously to mind.
Simply to acknowledge our gratitude is to open ourselves to transcendence, to open ourselves to God. When you think of it, there really is so much to be grateful for, isn’t there? Food, friends, family, this world, this life, our very breath—everything we have. It’s all a gift. It all comes from God. We should be whispering “thank you” with every breath we take.
And yet our prayers of “thank you for what I have” are not nearly so common as our prayers of “please give me what I don’t have,” are they? Why is that?
Most people think that it’s because they can only be grateful when they are happy, but that’s not true. No, the truth is the reverse of that. As the Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast has taught, we are not grateful because we are happy. We are happy because we are grateful. Really. It’s true. Try it.
All we need to get in touch with our gratitude is awareness and mindfulness. We have to remind ourselves what a gift this life is, what a marvel. We need to remind ourselves of this again and again and again. Even with all of life’s struggles, even with all its ups and downs, every moment that we have on this earth, every breath we take, is a miracle.
To see this is to wake up, to experience a moment of gratitude. To see this is to want to thank God, to want to praise God.
In the end, that’s what gratitude is there to teach us. It is there to teach us joy. Once we begin to look for the joy of gratitude we find it everywhere, even in the most unlikely places. We see it in the smallest of everyday events, and even, believe it or not, in times of hardship.
So this Thanksgiving, as we gather around our tables, let’s begin with the simplest prayer of all: thank you. And then let’s keep saying it, long after the leftovers are gone. Even after the holiday, let’s continue practicing searching out things to be grateful for.
And remember, we are not grateful because we are happy. We are happy because we are grateful. Try it and see.
Rev. Dr. Ernest Boyer is Priest in Charge, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Gilroy, and an active member of the Interfaith Clergy Alliance of South County. He can be reached at bo**********@***il.com.
I cannot help but conclude upon serious consideration that by saying grace before a meal, we, the well fed—because of the bitter reality of large-scale Earthly starvation—are in effect presuming that our Creator has found one portion of the planet’s populace worthy of nourishment while allowing another large portion to go hungry or even slowly starve to death.
I would be quite willing/happy to consistently sincerely thank God with every meal, if everyone on Earth — and not just a portion of the planet’s populace — had enough clean, safe drinking water and nutritional food to maintain a normal, healthy daily life. And I genuinely would be pray-fully ‘thankful’ if every couple’s child would survive serious illness rather than just some sick children.
What I’ve long found most bewildering is the commonly-held theistic notion that God would enable one praying couple’s child to survive an illness, while allowing another praying couple’s child to perish, even with great suffering.
Furthermore, even as a fan of Christ, I wonder about the belief that God ALWAYS answers prayers, albeit sometimes in the negative. I personally don’t find insufferable the concept that God may/does not answer prayers (at least not according to how we mere mortals generally perceive an “answer”).
Perhaps through their expression of such theistic thanks and praise, some or even many people can consciously or subconsciously experience less guilt regarding obvious global region inequities/inequalities regarding access to the necessities of life.
Food banks are exceptionally strained. Unmet food needs are exacerbated by price inflation or corporate greed-flation, while giant-grocer profits and payouts to corporate officers correspondingly inflate.
As for being Thankful, I’d gladly give thanks every Thanksgiving Day — if everyone else on Earth had enough clean, safe drinking water, nutritional food and societal stability to maintain a normal, healthy life. But, for now
.
Just pass the tasty turkey, peas
and the delicious stuffing flanked
by buttered potatoes with gravy
since I’ve said grace with plenty ease
for the good food received I’ve thanked
my Maker who’s found me worthy.
It seems that unlike the many of those
in the unlucky Third World nation
I’ve been found by God deserving
to not have to endure the awful woes
and the stomach wrenching starvation
suffered by them with no dinner serving.
Therefor hand over to me the corn
the cranberry sauce, fresh baked bread
since for my grub I’ve praised the Lord
yet I need not hear about those born
whose meal I’ve been granted instead
as they receive naught of the grand hoard.