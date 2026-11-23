When San Martin resident Monica Salinas helped launch Valley Services in San José in 1986, the company had one truck, a small office operation and a big dream. Nearly 40 years later, that family-owned business has grown into a thriving company employing close to 100 people.

But for San Martin resident Salinas, the greatest measure of success has never been the size of the business. It has been the lives changed along the way.

Behind the company’s growth is a woman who has spent much of her career quietly creating opportunities for people others might have overlooked.

Her belief in the power of opportunity began long before Valley Services opened its doors.

Salinas grew up in Hayward, California, one of eight children born to Dutch-Indonesian immigrant parents. Her parents had survived imprisonment during World War II in Indonesia before immigrating to the United States in search of a better life for their family.

Their experiences shaped Salinas’s understanding of sacrifice, perseverance and the importance of having someone willing to give you a chance.

Those values would eventually become the foundation of the company she helped build.

Building a business while raising a family

In her mid-twenties, Salinas made a decision that would change the course of her life. She left a stable job with the San José Police Department to start a business with her husband.

In those early days, the division of labor was simple: he drove the company’s only truck, and she handled just about everything else.

Salinas managed bookkeeping, payroll, billing, customer service and the countless administrative responsibilities required to keep a small business running. As the company grew, so did their family.

Her first two daughters often accompanied her to work because there was no clear separation between running a business and raising children. After the birth of her third daughter, Salinas began working from home, continuing to help manage the company while raising what would eventually be four daughters.

It was not always easy. Like many working mothers, Salinas often placed her family’s needs and the demands of the business ahead of her own ambitions.

But she never lost sight of those ambitions.

In 2009, Salinas and her family made San Martin their home, where they continue to live today. Their family has deep roots in the community, with two of Salinas’s daughters, their husbands and two grandchildren also calling San Martin home. With another grandchild on the way, Salinas’s family continues to grow, making San Martin an even more special place for generations of her family.

In 2022, at age 60, Salinas fulfilled a dream she had put on hold for decades. She graduated cum laude from Harvard University with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies.

It was a personal milestone that reflected the same determination she had encouraged in others throughout her career: It is never too late to pursue a goal or change the direction of your life.

A company built on second chances

Perhaps Salinas’s most lasting contribution to Valley Services has been her commitment to giving people a second chance.

For decades, she has advocated for hiring individuals who have experienced incarceration, addiction, rehabilitation or other circumstances that make finding steady employment difficult.

While many employers might focus on an applicant’s past, Salinas has always believed in looking at what that person could become.

And the results speak for themselves.

Throughout Valley’s history, more than half of its workforce has included individuals who faced significant barriers to employment. Today, about one-third of the company’s employees come from these backgrounds, and they make up roughly half of its leadership team.

These are individuals who were once looking for someone to take a chance on them. Today, they are managing employees, overseeing operations, serving customers and helping guide the company’s future.

For Salinas, offering someone a job has never been enough. The goal has always been to provide a pathway to a career, financial stability and a better future.

That philosophy has shaped the culture of Valley Services for nearly four decades.

The impact of Salinas’s leadership reaches well beyond the company’s walls.

She has helped champion educational opportunities for employees and their families, including tuition reimbursement and educational assistance.

Her commitment to helping others succeed has extended into entrepreneurship as well. Over the company’s history, Salinas and Valley Services have helped at least 30 employees and customers take steps toward starting businesses of their own, sharing experience, connections and encouragement along the way.

In many ways, the opportunities Salinas has helped create have multiplied, as those who benefited from a second chance have gone on to create opportunities for others.

Opening doors for women

As a woman who helped build a company in traditionally male-dominated industries, Salinas understands the importance of ensuring that women have opportunities to succeed.

Throughout her career, she has encouraged women within Valley Services to pursue professional development, take on greater responsibilities and move into leadership positions.

She has consistently advocated for recognizing talent and potential, regardless of gender or background.

Her own story is an example of that determination.

Although Salinas was instrumental in building Valley Services from the beginning, much of her work took place behind the scenes. She was a co-founder, businesswoman and essential part of the company’s success.

While others may have been more visible in the day-to-day operations, Salinas helped build the financial and administrative foundation that allowed the company to grow.

And as Valley expanded, she remained committed to making sure that growth created opportunities for the people who worked there.

Salinas’s commitment to employees has perhaps been most evident during challenging economic periods.

When business conditions became difficult, Salinas and the other owners made the decision to reduce their own compensation when necessary to help protect employees’ jobs.

It was a reflection of a belief that has guided the family business since its earliest days: Employees are not simply a cost of doing business. They are people with families, responsibilities and futures that depend on the decisions made by company leadership.

That approach has helped create a workplace where employees are encouraged to grow, pursue education, take on leadership roles and build lasting careers.

An unsung hero worth celebrating

Nearly 40 years after Valley Services began with one truck and a dream, the company stands as a testament to hard work, family values and the belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed.

For Monica Salinas, success has never been just about building a business.

It has been about building people, strengthening families and creating opportunities that can change lives for generations.

And that may be her greatest achievement of all.