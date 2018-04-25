New reentry center opens in Gilroy

Life after incarceration became just a bit easier for those returning to the South County this week, as the South County Reentry Resource Center opened its doors at a new Gilroy location.

The April 24 grand opening at 8425 Murray Ave. comes at the request of county authorities for a more convenient location for probation clients and recently released incarcerated individuals looking to rejoin their Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and San Martin communities.

Those from the South Bay who may have had difficulty accessing reentry programs in San Jose will now find similar services within range of other nearby resources, including the offices for Community Solutions, Social Services and the Gilroy Compassion Center. Provided services include probation support, employment referrals, and behavioral health programs, as well as food, housing, and community connections.

Santa Clara County Director of Reentry Services Javier Aguirre, as well as County Supervisor Mike Wasserman spoke alongside former Santa Clara reentry clients at the celebration. Visitors toured the new center, as well as Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s New Mobile Medical Unit. Starting in May, the mobile unit will be at the center one day each week, offering drug abuse screenings, primary health care and psychiatric services.

The South County Reentry Resource Center began as a pilot program in San Benito in 2015 in response to California state AB109, which shifted responsibility for released felons from the state to the county. Since its passing in 2011, 7,176 former inmates have reentered Santa Clara County, according to the Office of Reentry’s 2017 semi-annual report.

The San Jose Reentry Office has served over 10,000 clients since opening in 2012, but county officials expect to stay busy with qualifying residents in the South County who may not find San Jose accessible.

The new Reentry Resource Center is now open Mondays and Wednesdays 1pm to 5pm and Tuesdays and Thursdays 8am to 5pm. Call 408.201.0690 for more information.