On a normal Friday afternoon, the farmers market in downtown Watsonville—which draws vendors and customers from Hollister, Gilroy and beyond—is a bustling, joyous event, with gaggles of children playing in a bounce house and families happily in long lines to purchase fresh produce and freshly made food.

But since President Donald Trump took office in January—and the Republican-led government began enforcing his hardline immigration policies—the definition of “normal” has shifted significantly. Now, many people are opting to stay away from events that normally encourage large gatherings, fearful of activity by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Vendors and organizers at farmers markets throughout the region have reported mixed observations about recent attendance and participation levels. But there is little doubt that fears exist of heavy-handed federal immigration enforcement patrols in communities where undocumented workers make up large sectors of farm labor and other industries.

Ivan’s Baked Potatoes, which has been a mainstay at the Watsonville market for more than 20 years, usually boasts a line of dozens of people.

Vanessa Cosio, whose family owns the stand, said that the crowds at the Hollister farmers market have also been lower, and were significantly down at the recent Salinas Rodeo.

“Seeing that impact is sad, because it impacts not just us, but all of the local businesses,” she said. “We’ve definitely had a hit, but hopefully we get better days.”

“We want to support the community any way we can,” Cosio added. “They supported us for many years, and this affects us not just business-wise, but seeing our community in pain and scared, that definitely is sad.”

Despite these observations, Hollister Downtown Association Farmers Market Manager Bri Rodriguez said the local weekly market has seen more activity than normal for this time of year, which is typically the slow season. She said attendance has not been impacted by any apparent fear of unannounced federal immigration enforcement within the community.

“It ebbs and flows. People are getting back from the holiday season,” Rodriguez said. “It might be a little bit lighter but not anything that will break the bank.”

She added the Hollister Farmers Market—which takes place 3-7pm every Wednesday—continues to host about 90 vendors every week.

Alvaro Acosta, whose business MJ Bees Honey began selling last year, said he has seen a 30% decline in his walk-up business at both the Watsonville and the Salinas markets.

“Everyone is afraid,” he said. “They don’t feel free walking around.”

The same is true at the Gilroy-based Tu Universo farms produce stand.

Citlalli Nunez, 23, who has been working at the Watsonville farmers market for 14 years, said she has seen a huge decline in business at local markets.

“Ever since we got the notice that ICE was in town, people are scared,” she said. “But I try to encourage people to come out and get what they need, because everyone has to eat.”

Watsonville Farmers Market Manager Jesus Madrigal said the problem is the same across the U.S.

“I think there are a lot of people who are afraid of being out,” he said.

One vendor stopped coming, saying they didn’t want to put their employees at risk.

“You get the feeling it’s not very festive,” he said. “It feels more quiet.”

Madrigal says he has not yet seen any immigration enforcement at the market.

A big part of the problem, he said, is that many people are spreading rumors that ICE agents are in town—and even at the market—without first checking on the truth of the claims. In San Benito County, that can be done by calling the San Benito County Solidary Network at 831.204.8082 or visiting sbcsolidaritynetwork.org.

Spreading rumors without checking their veracity, Madrigal said, can unnecessarily scare residents and harm businesses.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid, for very good reasons, and we see that throughout the country,” Madrigal said. “There is a fear that if you are legally here and you happen to look a certain way, they will take you.”

The foot traffic now, he said, is far lower than the 3,000-plus people he usually sees on a typical Friday.

“I’d like to say don’t be afraid, but I can’t say that because it is happening throughout California and throughout the country. The fear is real,” he said.

He recommends people have a plan wherever they go, and to refer to the “red card” listing everyone’s rights and responses when contacted by immigration officials.

“Everybody has rights, even if they are illegally here,” Madrigal said.