Earthquake drill stills playgrounds

Schoolchildren pictured here on the playground at Glenview Elementary School in Gilroy—and at schools and offices in California and worldwide—“dropped, covered and held on” for at least 60 seconds last week as if there were a real earthquake.

The drill occurred at 10:18am Oct. 18, about 17 hours after the anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta quake, and involved 10.4 million registrants in California and over 61.7 million worldwide. “The main goal of the ShakeOut is to get Californians prepared for major earthquakes before, during and after an earthquake,” said organizers.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of ShakeOut, which began in Southern California in 2008.

All Gilroy and Morgan Hill schools participated, as did the Hollister Unified School District’s preK-8 classes. San Benito High School practiced its earthquake emergency procedures earlier this year.Visit www.earthquakecountry.org/sevensteps for tips on how to prepare, protect and recover.