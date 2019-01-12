Cinelux buys Platinum

Gilroy Chamber of Commerce President Mark Turner said the city got an unexpected Christmas gift that will be a big boost for the downtown business corridor in the New Year

San Jose-based Cinelux Theatres announced it had bought Platinum Theatres at 6851 Monterey St., effective Jan. 1, and would completely renovate the multi-screen movie house.

“This will nothing short of a complete remodel to the existing complex, featuring every modern amenity that today’s moviegoers expect,” Cinelux said in making the announcement this week.

“I can tell you I’m pleased to learn of the plans,” said Turner. “I believe the community will respond well, and of course, this provides more potential for our restaurants and establishments in the downtown area.”

Platinum Theatres showed its last films Dec. 31, and contractors immediately began preparation for the remodeling, which Cinelux said will include new reclining seats, food service accompanied by craft beers and local wines and new Dolby 7.1 sound systems, including “immersive Dolby Atmos sound systems in our two largest auditoriums, with large wall-to-wall curved screens.”

The new site, to be called Cinelux Theatres Cafe and Lounge, just south of 10th Street and next door to Rosso’s Furniture, will feature a redesigned lobby to accommodate the lounge and improved guest service areas.

Cinelux owns and operates movie theatres at seven locations in the Bay Area, including its Tennant Station Stadium II movie theater in Morgan Hill.

The Gilroy theater is expected to open sometime in late spring. The seven-screen theater will have new carpet, new acoustical wall coverings, remodeled restrooms and new seats throughout. There will be 3D projectors available, said Cinelux. All screens will feature reserved seating.

From the street, visitors will see new signage and an upgrade to landscaping, plus new outdoor lighting in the large parking lot in front of the building, according to Cinelux. The company did not disclose the sale price or cost of renovations.

Cinema Services and American Cinema Equipment are the general contractors for the project.

“With CineLux, a well-known brand name, there’s great potential,” said Turner. “Movie theaters create a sense of place. Their investment in upgrading the existing location can easily be seen as an investment in our community.”

“Our goal is to redefine going to the movies in Gilroy,” Cinelux said its press release.

The Platinum Theatres property had seen better days, according to its visitors.

One Yelp comment said simply, “So long, you mediocre theater.”

“Hopefully, this will mean an increase in quality,” wrote another Platinum visitor. “Still two stars, but if Cinelux turns it around, this may be my default theater again.”

Residents said that in recent years, they preferred to forego Gilroy’s only movie theater and drive north to the Cinelux theatres in Morgan Hill.

